Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A festival in a Mexican city broke a Guinness World Record when 882 people danced to mariachi music for five sustained minutes.

The mariachi dancers at the Mariachi y Charreria International Reunion, a festival in Guadalajara that runs through Sept. 2, broke the Guinness record Saturday for the world's largest folk dance, the record-keeping organization confirmed.

A Guinness adjudicator said there were initially 892 people participating in the event, but 10 were disqualified for failing to dance for the full five minutes.

The dancers, who donned traditional colorful costumes, danced to traditional Mexican song "El Jarabe Tapatio."