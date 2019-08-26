Howler monkeys escape enclosure at Texas zoo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A trio of howler monkeys escaped their enclosure at a Texas zoo and were caught on camera before being captured about 15 minutes after the initial escape.

The Abilene Zoo confirmed the three monkeys escaped about 10:50 a.m. Sunday when a worker accidentally left a door open.

An off-duty Tye police officer captured video of a female monkey climbing on top of the cage after the escape.

Zoo officials said the monkeys were recaptured within 15 minutes and there was no danger to zoo visitors from the loose animals.