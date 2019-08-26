Family's rental vans raided by bears outside Tennessee rental home

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A Michigan family vacationing in Tennessee captured video of a family of bears raiding their two rental vans parked outside their rental house.

Nicole Hawley said she and her family, from Sand Lake, had only been at their Gatlinburg rental for less than an hour when the bears showed up.

"Forty minutes into unpacking, my grandson Caden saw a bear up behind the house," Hawley told WXMI-TV.

Hawley's daughter, Prussia Hawley, captured video of the bruins rummaging through the rental vans.

The family said the bears stole some Pop Tarts and other snacks from inside the vehicles, but otherwise left them undamaged.