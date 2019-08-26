Pedestrian crossing lights installed in Aarhus, Denmark, on Monday. The traffic lights are getting new symbols with Viking figures to pay tribute to the city's Viking history. Photo by Henning Bagger/EPA-EFE

Local official Buenyamin Simsek of Aarhus, Denmark, replaces the first of a planned 17 pedestrian signals to give tribute to the city's Viking Monday. Photo by Henning Bagger/EPA-EFE

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A city in Denmark is celebrating its Viking heritage by replacing the crosswalk signal lights with the images of the historic Scandinavian warriors.

The city of Aarhus, which was founded by Vikings in the 8th century, unveiled the first of the Viking-themed crossing signals Monday. The city is planning to install the lights at 17 crossings in the city.

Buenyamin Simsek, a councilor in the Aarhus city planning department, pitched the scheme early in the year and the Moesgaard Museum, located just outside of the city, teamed up with officials to bring the idea to fruition.

Officials said each walking signal costs about $150 to convert.