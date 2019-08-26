Alligator passes right in front of focused golfer in Florida

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A Florida golfer said he was too focused on his shot to pay attention to the alligator that walked mere feet in front of him.

Steel Lafferty, a professional wakeboarder, said he was golfing in Orlando when the 7-foot alligator crossed his path while he was taking a shot.

Lafferty said he was too focused on his shot to pay any attention to the reptile, which appeared equally disinterested in the golfer as it strolled across the course.

The golfer said his focus paid off and he made par, while the alligator walked off to a lake about 100 yards away.