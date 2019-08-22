Woman fishing in New York state reels in trout with two mouths

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A woman fishing in upstate New York snapped photos when she reeled in a trout with a unique feature -- two mouths.

Debbie Geddes said she was fishing on Lake Champlain with her husband when she reeled in the two-mouthed fish.

Photos of the unusual trout went viral after a friend, Adam Facteau, posted them to Facebook.

"I've had messages from all over the world, like people asking about this fish and it seems like everybody's got an opinion on what is the cause of this fish having two mouths," Facteau told WPTZ-TV.

Theories from people who viewed the photos include a genetic mutation and an injury from a swallowed hook.

Geddes said she released the fish back into the water after taking the photos.