Fugitive emu caught on camera in North Carolina

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- An emu on the loose in North Carolina for about two months was caught on camera in a wooded area and authorities said they are closing in on the flightless bird.

The emu, dubbed Eno by fans, was caught on video by a witness this week who spotted the Australian bird running loose in an Orange County wooded area.

Officials said in late July that Eno, first spotted in late June, was wandering Orange County after spending some time in Chatham County.

County officials said in a Facebook post Monday that authorities are closing in on Eno.

"Orange County Animal Services asks residents to give Eno the Emu space," the post said. "He is settling down in a specific area where OCAS has been leaving food & water. As he gets more comfortable, it will be easier to corral him safely. If you see him, please do not approach."