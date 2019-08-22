Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A group of 88 British schoolchildren broke a Guinness World Record when they used a mechanical system to play a single piano simultaneously.

The University of Sheffield's Faculty of Engineering, Advanced Manufacturing Research Center and Department of Music worked with elementary school students from across the country to develop a mechanical system that would allow 88 people to play at the same time on a single piano.

The system was unveiled at a concert, which broke the Guinness World Record for most people simultaneously playing a single piano.

The project was part of a national project led by the University of Cambridge to celebrate the 500 years since artist and inventor Leonardo da Vinci's death.