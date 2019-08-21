Aug. 21 (UPI) -- A 15-inch snake was left behind at a security checkpoint at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport, the Transportation Security Administration said.

The TSA said the snake was apparently left behind by a passenger passing through the security checkpoint at the airport and was found by a TSA officer.

The officer placed a plastic bin over the snake until Port Authority Police arrived to take custody of the reptile.

The animal was identified as a non-venomous ring-necked snake. The species is not dangerous to humans.

"Our security procedures don't prohibit passengers from bringing snakes on flights," the TSA said. "However, you should contact your airline to determine their policy on traveling with pets."