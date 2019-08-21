Service dogs attend live musical as part of training

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- A pack of service dogs in training were treated to a performance of a Canadian theater's live musical as part of their preparation for service.

A photo of the dozen eager canines sitting in the theater seats went viral when Ontario's Stratford Festival shared it on Twitter, and the head trainer for K-9 Country Inn Working Service Dogs said the performance of Billy Elliot: The Musical was part of the dogs' training.

Laura MacKenzie said the theater outing was part of the two-year training program designed to help the canines keep their calm amid crowds, unusual lights and loud noises.

Ann Swerdfager of the Stratford Festival said another group of about nine service dogs in training is expected to attend another show in October.

"The dogs were extremely well behaved," Swerdfager told CNN. "We hope they will join us for years to come."