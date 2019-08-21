Aug. 21 (UPI) -- A California home dubbed the "emoji house" after being painted with giant emoji images -- purportedly as an act of revenge against neighbors -- is being listed for sale.

Kathryn Kidd, who had her Manhattan Beach home painted bright pink with two large emoji images, said the house is being listed with an asking price of $1,749,000.

Locals allege Kidd had the unusual paint job done as retribution against neighbors who reported her for illegally using the house as an Airbnb rental. Manhattan Beach prohibits local homes from being listed on the app.

Kidd said she is planning to have another emoji painted on the house before selling it.