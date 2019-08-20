Massachusetts woman surprised by snake in her bathroom

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Police were summoned to a Massachusetts home where a woman found a live snake slithering around inside the washbasin in her bathroom.

The Hyannis woman said she was shocked to discover the snake in her bathroom just after midnight Tuesday.

The woman, who said she has been afraid of snakes ever since her grandfather was bitten by a venomous serpent in her native Nepal, called police, who were able to wrangle the uninvited visitor into a box for transport to a Barnstable Police Department station.

Police said they did not recognize the type of snake, but it is not believed to be a native species. They said the reptile, which they speculated to be an escaped pet, would be turned over to Barnstable Animal Control.

An escaped snake previously made headlines in Hyannis when a man taking a walk through a wooded area spotted a loose boa constrictor and was bitten by the non-venomous animal while capturing it. Police said the snake was believed to be a pet that either escaped or was abandoned by its owner.