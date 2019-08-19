Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin family said they were shocked to discover a live frog inside the salad they bought from a local supermarket.

Karlie Allen said her family bought the plastic container of Simple Truth Organic lettuce salad at the Pick 'n Save store in Glendale and didn't discover until inside their home that the container also housed a live frog.

Allen said her family planned to return the salad with the frog intact the next morning, but they discovered the amphibian escaped the container overnight and was perched on an outlet by the kitchen counter.

The Allens decided to put the frog outside and returned the lettuce for a refund.

Roundy's Supermarkets, Inc., Pick 'n Save's parent company, explained the situation in a statement provided to WTMJ-TV.

"These situations happen from time to time when organic products are involved. USDA Certified Organic items must be free of synthetic additives and certain pesticides," the statement said.

"Although rare, from time-to-time we do see insects and other small animals such as frogs make it through packaging with fresh produce items. In this instance, the customer returned the organic lettuce for an even exchange."