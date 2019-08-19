Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Washington State Patrol trooper checking on what he thought was a disabled vehicle discovered the driver had pulled over to play Pokemon Go -- on eight phones.

Washington State Patrol Public Information Officer Rick Johnson said Sgt. Kyle Smith stopped to check on a car at the side of State Route 518, near Sea-Tac Airport, and discovered the driver was using a blue foam holder to play the popular game on eight phones at once.

Johnson said the driver was not ticketed because Smith did not see him using the phones while the vehicle was in motion.

The driver was advised to move the phones to the back seat and not to stop on the shoulder of the road except for an emergency situation.