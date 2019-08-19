South American kinkajou attacks Florida man inside his home

A kinkajou, a South American animal similar to the one pictured here, entered a Florida man's home and attacked him before he managed to lock it in a bathroom. Photo by Ichtusvet/Wikimedia Commons

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Florida said a kinkajou, a South American animal similar to a raccoon, broke into a home and attacked a man.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the Lake Worth Beach man told investigators he had given the unusual animal a piece of watermelon outside his home, and it returned the next morning and entered his house.

The man said the kinkajou bit and scratched him before he was able to lock it in a bathroom. The man was not seriously injured, officials said.

The animal was taken to a licensed facility by FWC investigators while they attempt to determine its origins. Investigators suspect it is an escaped or abandoned pet.