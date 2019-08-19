Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A driver stopped on a Florida road to capture video of an alligator scaling a fence at a military base and wandering around inside.

Christina Stewart posted video to Facebook showing the reptile effortlessly climbing the fence at Naval Air Station Jacksonville and hopping down to the grass on the other side.

"And there it goes," Stewart says in the video, "over the fence."

NAS Jacksonville officials said they don't plan to take any action against the alligator unless it poses a threat to residents.