Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin police department shared video of an officer nicknamed the "pet detective" rescuing a raccoon with a peanut butter jar stuck on its head.

The La Crosse Police Department said Officer Adam Lange, jokingly dubbed the "pet detective" after rescuing a runaway iguana earlier in August, was dispatched Thursday morning to an intersection where a raccoon was spotted in a sticky situation.

Lange arrived to find the raccoon had a Jiffy peanut butter jar stuck on its head. The officer was able to pull the "plastic prison" from the animal's head.

"Raccoon last seen headed southbound believed to be looking for grape jelly," Lange reported.