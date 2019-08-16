A Maryland man's $50,000 lottery jackpot is his fifth lottery prize of $10,000 or more. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- An especially lucky Maryland man visited lottery headquarters to collect a $50,000 prize -- his fifth lottery jackpot over $10,000.

The 54-year-old Baltimore man, who calls himself Mr. O, told Maryland Lottery officials he usually plays the Racetrax virtual horse racing game, but he recently felt a powerful urge that led him to buy 18 $5 LOTERIA Grande scratch-offs from Dolfield Convenience Store in Baltimore.

Several of the tickets revealed small prizes, and one ended up being a $50,000 top prize winner.

"I just felt a sense of elation," Mr. O said of his win. He said he immediately shouted to his wife of 19 years, "We are rich!"

Mr. O said feeling rich is not a new feeling for him -- he has previously visited lottery headquarters four times to collect jackpots of $10,000 or more.

He said his latest winnings will go toward paying off some bills.