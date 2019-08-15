Vets remove 32 rubber ducks from hungry bulldog's stomach

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Veterinarians at an animal hospital in Thailand conducted surgery on a bulldog to remove 32 rubber ducks from the hungry canine's stomach.

Owner Nong Aom said her American bulldog, Devil, got into a box of 50 yellow rubber ducks that had been bound for her pool in Pattaya, Thailand.

The worried owner said Devil threw up five rubber ducks, so she rushed him to the veterinarian, believing the rest of the missing toys were likely in his stomach.

Veterinarians said Devil underwent surgery for more than an hour and they removed 32 rubber ducks from his stomach, along with two rubber ball portions and an undigested cowhide treat.

Devil is recovering from the surgery and was reunited with his owner.