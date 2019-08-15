Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Police in China said a truck driver was ticketed when a scooter being carried on the back of the vehicle got stuck on some power lines.

A video recorded on the mountain road in Lishui City, Zhejiang Province, shows a scooter suspended from power lines hanging above the road.

Police said the truck driver had taken the mountain road in an attempt to avoid being caught driving with a load of 21 scooters that were not properly secured. They said five of the scooters fell onto the road and one ended up tangled in the power lines.

The truck driver was ticketed and made to pay the cost of having the scooter removed from the power lines and damage to the lines repaired.