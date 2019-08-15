Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A music-loving orangutan at a North Dakota zoo was able to make music of his own by playing his recorder with a classical music ensemble.

Tal the orangutan provided the wind for the recorder while Chahinkapa Zoo zookeeper Addy Paul worked the instrument's valves during the New York Kammermusiker concert at the zoo.

"It touches an emotional chord that is really there. We never give animals credit for having feelings but I'm pretty sure that they do," Jeffrey Hale, a member of the reed ensemble, told KABC-TV.

Tal's relationship with the New York Kammermusiker began several years ago when the ensemble learned of the orangutan's fondness for classical music and sent some CDs to be played for the primate. The ensemble has since played for Tal in person four times, with the orangutan occasionally joining in with his plastic recorder.