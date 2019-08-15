Aug. 15 (UPI) -- A California couple approaching their 68th wedding anniversary shared an unusual secret to their long and happy union -- wearing matching outfits every day.

Francis and Rosemary Klontz, who have been together since junior high school, said they have been coordinating their clothes since before they were married.

"My mother got us matching shirts when we were in high school - well, I picked them out - and we've been matching ever since," Rosemary Klonts told KOVR-TV.

Francis Klontz said he doesn't mind letting his wife, who he will have bee married to for 68 years next month, be in charge of his wardrobe.

"She just lays it out for me, and I don't have to worry about a thing!" he said.

The couple, who formerly served as pastors at their church, said religion has also been a big part of their marriage.

"Jesus first, others second, you last -- that's the way you spell JOY," Rosemary Klonts said.