Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida responded to a woman's home to remove a trespassing alligator found swimming in her backyard pool.

The Nassau County Sheriff's Office said Wendy Langley called for assistance when she discovered the alligator cooling off in her Fernandina Beach pool.

Deputy T. C. Edwards helped Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers scoop the 4-foot gator out of the pool, the sheriff's office said.

The alligator was relocated to a more suitable home, authorities said.