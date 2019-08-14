Man finds baby cobra coiled inside shoe

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- An India man getting ready to put on his shoes had a near-miss with disaster when a baby cobra was found inside one of his sneakers.

The Bhubaneswar man, identified as Rakesh, contacted the Snake Helpline when he picked up his shoe Wednesday morning and spotted a baby cobra inside.

Snake handler Subhendu Mallik said the serpent was a 2-month-old baby monocled cobra. He said the snake was released into a more suitable habitat.

"The snake was a juvenile, but it had enough neurotoxic venom to kill an adult human," Mallik said.

"People should look inside their shoes before putting them on as they are a favorite hideouts for snakes and scorpions," he said.