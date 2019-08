Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A New York man who caught a flight from Colorado to Utah chronicled his experience on video when he turned out to be the only passenger on the plane.

Vincent Peone said his flight last week from Aspen to Salt Lake City was rescheduled, and when he arrived he discovered he was the only passenger on the plane.

The Delta Airlines pilot referred to Peone's flight as a "private jet."

Delta tweeted that Peone's flight looked like an "awesome experience."