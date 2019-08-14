A Connecticut cyclist said he walked away with a broken finger after crashing into a bear at the side of the road. Photo by Andrea Izzotti/Shutterstock

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A Connecticut bicyclist said he was lucky to walk away with only a broken finger when he crashed his bike into a black bear.

Jim Triano said he was riding on Valley Forge Road in Weston when he crashed into a black bear eating berries at the side of the road.

Triano said he suffered some road rash and a broken finger, while his bike incurred severe damage.

It was unclear whether the bear, which fled the scene, suffered any injuries.

"People said, 'Holy cow, at least the bear didn't come at you.' And God forbid it had, because I was not in any condition to fend off a several hundred-pound black bear," Triano told News12 Connecticut.

He said the crash occurred the day after his birthday, which might account for some of his luck.

A hiker in North Carolina had a similar experience earlier this month when a bear running across a trail knocked her to the ground. Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials said the woman was not injured and told rangers the collision appeared to be accidental and the bear was not acting aggressively.