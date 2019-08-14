Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A 12-year-old playing on the grounds of an Ohio inn made an unusual discovery -- a fossilized tooth from a woolly mammoth or a mastodon.

The Inn at Honey Run in Millersburg said Jackson Hepner, 12, a relative of the inn's owner, spotted the object on the ground in a creek tributary.

His family worked to identify the object, which they suspected of being a tooth from a woolly mammoth or a mastodon, elephant-like creatures from the Ice Age.

The Inn said experts have looked at photos of the tooth and identified it as an upper 3rd molar from a woolly mammoth or a mastodon.