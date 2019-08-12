Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A South African company is promoting sustainable protein alternatives with a pop-up restaurant serving only foods derived from insects.

The Insect Experience, a pop-up located at the GoodFood hall in Cape Town, features only menu items that use various edible insects as sources of protein.

The pop-up is operated by Gourmet Grubb, a company founded by food scientist Leah Bessa and her partners. The company offers EntoMilk, a milk alternative made from the black soldier fly, as well as dairy-free ice cream made from the milk.

"We sort of wanted to try and create a viable protein alternative that is sustainable and ethical and could really create quite a positive change going into the future," Bessa told CNN.

The Insect Experience is billed as South Africa's first restaurant to use insects as the exclusive source of protein.

The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization recognizes more than 1,900 insect species as edible for humans.

The Insect Experience is aiming to remain open through the middle of 2020.