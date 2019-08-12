New Hampshire resident's security camera records bear burglar

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A New Hampshire man's home security camera captured an unusual burglary when a bear broke into his home and settled down on the couch for a snack of hot dog buns.

The footage, recorded by Steve Gordon's home security camera, shows the bear cub walking around inside his Lincoln house and taking a package of hot dog buns in its mouth.

The bear then lounges on the sofa while enjoying its ill-gotten gains.

Gordon said the bear left his home, but returned the next day to attempt another food theft.

Police in Colorado detailed the case of another home-invading bear that "forcibly breached a hole in the wall like the 'Kool-Aid Man'" when officers arrived to remove it.