Mystery alligator found lurking behind North Carolina home

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Police in North Carolina said they are trying to determine where an alligator found lurking behind a resident's home came from.

The Union County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded Sunday a residence in the Vintage Creek subdivision of Weddington, where a loose alligator was spotted near patio furniture behind a house.

The deputies worked together with animal control to capture the gator and take it to the local animal shelter, where North Carolina Wildlife Officers were summoned to take custody of the reptile.

Police said they do not know where the alligator came from.

The gator was the second to be found in Union County since 2017. State authorities said alligators found in the area are likely pets that escaped or were released by their owners when they grew too large to keep.