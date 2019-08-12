A Maryland man won a Kano jackpot using the same set of numbers that previously brought him luck in 2010. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A Maryland Keno player won $12,560 using the same set of numbers that earned him a $10,000 payday nearly a decade earlier.

The 62-year-old La Plata man told Maryland Lottery officials he decided to buy a few Keno tickets from the Dash In store in La Plata before heading home, and he used his lucky set of numbers when choosing the tickets.

"I played a 7 spot with the bonus and left the store to watch the games later," the winner said.

He said he checked the drawings on his home computer later in the evening and won $12,560 when all seven of the numbers came up with a 5X bonus.

"Let's just say I may have screamed like a girl," the man said.

The man used the same set of numbers to win a $10,000 Keno jackpot in 2010.

The winner said his prize money will go toward paying for dental work, fixing his car and paying bills.