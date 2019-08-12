Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania reptile sanctuary shared video of a snake that had to be rescued from itself when it swallowed several inches of its own tail.

The Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary shared video of Jesse Rothacker helping out the eastern kingsnake that became a real-life ouroboros by swallowing 10 inches of its own tail.

Rothacker said it's not unusual for a confused kingsnake to bite itself, but it's rare that they manage to swallow their own tails.

"They will sometimes see their own tail, they'll think it's snake, they'll take a bite out of it and they'll realize they bit themselves," the rescuer says in the footage.

"But today, well, we're going to see a kingsnake that, I don't know, might not have done very well on the SATs. ... He did not just nibble on himself. This poor kingsnake is actually in the process of swallowing his own tail," he said.

Rothacker tapped the snake's nose to make it let go and ended up pulling about 10 inches of tail out of its mouth.

The snake, named Kronos, has been adopted to a new home, the sanctuary said.