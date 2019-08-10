Aug. 10 (UPI) -- An Austrian athlete broke a Guinness World Record when he spent more than two hours wearing nothing but a swimsuit in a box of ice.

Josef Koeberl spent a total two hours, eight minutes and 47 seconds submerged up to his shoulders in a box of ice in front of Vienna's main train station Saturday to break the record of one hour, 53 minutes and 10 seconds set by Chinese athlete Jin Songhao in 2014.

Koeberl's body temperature was monitored during the attempt and he was examined by a medical team after emerging from the ice to ensure his health was not adversely affected.

The athlete said he was inspired to go for the record after he spent an hour in a box of ice as part of a challenge on Austrian TV's Barbara Karlich Show.

Koeberl said he believed he could have spent more time in the ice Saturday, but decided to emerge after confirming that the record was broken.