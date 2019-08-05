Winning lottery ticket nearly trashed when granddaughter checks wrong numbers

An Oregon man said his winning lottery ticket nearly ended up in the trash when his granddaughter checked the numbers for the wrong drawing game. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- An Oregon Lottery player said he almost missed out on a $6.5 million lottery jackpot when his granddaughter checked the numbers for the wrong drawing.

William Bowker, 94, told Oregon Lottery officials his granddaughter was visiting and offered to check his lottery tickets for him, but she confused the Oregon's Game Megabucks ticket he bought from Jackson's Food Store in Happy Valley for a Mega Millions ticket.

"She thought it was a Mega Million ticket, and started circling matching numbers on the ticket," Bowker said. "But they were for the wrong game. I had an Oregon's Game Megabucks ticket. She got done, and later, I thought I should double-check it before throwing it away. I am glad I did. I immediately thought -- BOOM! I won!"

Bowker said the winning line of numbers, 14-32-41-43-44-47, didn't have a single number circled by his granddaughter.

"You can still see where she circled the wrong numbers!" he said.

Bowker said he plans to split his winnings among his family members.

"I have what I need, and I'm 94," he said. "This is a wonderful way to help my family."