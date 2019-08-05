Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Utah police officer was caught on camera wrangling a stubborn escaped horse to the tune of Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road."

The Brigham City Police Department posted a video to Facebook showing Cpl. Reed Mackley dealing with the situation after responding to a call about a traffic hazard Sunday morning.

The video shows Mackley, having gotten a hold of the equine's reigns, trying to guide the stubborn horse back to its pasture.

"The owner was contacted, but before he was able to respond, Cpl. Mackley was able to get the horse safely back into a pasture," the post said. "Hey, an officer's gotta do, what an officer's gotta do."