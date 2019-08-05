Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Workers at a California recycling center's sorting line were able to recover nearly $23,000 cash that had been mistakenly thrown out with a shoebox.

Officials at Recology in Humboldt County said the Ashland, Ore., man contacted the company to report the shoebox containing his life savings had been tossed out with the recycling and he realized the mistake too late to prevent it from being sent to the sorting center in California.

Recology officials said workers were asked to be on the lookout for the box, but they considered it unlikely that anyone would be able to spot the object among the thousands of pounds of recycling.

Linda Wise, general manager of Recology's Samoa Resource Recovery Center, said a sharp-eyed worker spotted the box on the sorting line Friday morning. She said workers were surprised to discover it still contained $22,940 of the the man's missing money, with only $320 unrecovered.

The man and his family visited the recycling center during the weekend to recover the cash.