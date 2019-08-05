Cheesemakers create 6,700 pounds of poutine for world record

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A trio of cheesemakers teamed up in Quebec to make a world record-breaking poutine that weighed nearly 6,700 pounds.

The cheesemakers, Fromage Warwick, Fromagerie Victoria and Fromagerie du Presbytere, combined fries, gravy and cheese curds in Warwick to create a total 6,688 pounds of poutine.

Sebastien Lemay, the co-owner of Fromage Warwick, said it took about 26 to 28 hours to prepare all of the cheese curds for the poutine, while the fries were cooked up just prior to the event with the use of 40 deep-frying machines.

The previous poutine world record was 4,409 pounds, cooked up in Trois-Rivieres in 2015.