Alligator knocks on South Carolina family's door

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman said she expected a package delivery when she heard knocking outside her house, but it turned out to be an alligator at her door.

Jo Brunson said she heard a knocking at her Hilton Head-area home and looked out expecting a package, but ended up slamming the door in the face of a 3- to 4-foot alligator.

Brunson said her two teenagers didn't believe her until they saw the animal for themselves.

The mother said she contacted authorities, but the gator ended up leaving on its own after about 40 minutes.