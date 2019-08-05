Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Organizers of a pet event in Ohio said 368 canines participated in the Guinness World Record-breaking dog photo shoot.

The PAWSitively Pinecrest event, held at Pinecrest's Central Park, featured 368 dogs being photographed during the five-hour carnival to break the Guinness record for largest dog photo shoot.

Guinness adjudicator Brittany Dunn said the number was based on the individual dog photos taken during the event, not the group shot taken by a drone.

The previous record of 123 dogs participating in a photo shoot was set in the Philippines in 2017.

"We do a lot of events at Pinecrest, and one common thing we noticed, no matter what we do, is that people like to bring their dogs," Lisa Pocci, vice president of marketing for Pinecrest developer Fairmount Properties, told Cleveland.com. "So we decided, why not do an event that's all about dogs, and while we're at it, do something really grand and special and try to break this world record for the largest dog photo shoot."