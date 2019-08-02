Michigan man wins lottery game's jackpot for second time this year

A Michigan man playing the state lottery's Fantasy 5 game won his second jackpot in the space of less than four months. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A Michigan Lottery player said he couldn't help "shouting in excitement" at his luck after winning his second top prize jackpot this year.

John Sancrant, 67, of Newport, told Michigan Lottery officials he bought his Fantasy 5 ticket for the July 27 drawing at Frenchtown Cheers Party Store in Monroe and was shocked when he checked it the night after the drawing and discovered he had matched all five numbers: 03-05-12-30-35.

"I was checking my ticket that night after the drawing," Sancrant said. "When I saw I had matched all five numbers, I started shouting in excitement. My wife came running because she thought something was wrong. I just couldn't believe it, especially after already winning a Fantasy 5 jackpot earlier this year."

Sancrant collected a $100,000 jackpot from the July 27 drawing. He previously matched all five numbers in the April 28 drawing, splitting a $123,177 jackpot with two other winners.

The winner said he plans to use his latest windfall to do some home renovations.