Customer spots snake trapped behind gas pump screen in Kansas

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A customer at a Kansas gas pump captured video of a bizarre sight -- a snake slithering behind the gas pump's touch screen.

Holly Malkames said she initially thought what she was seeing on the screen at the Minit Mart in Gardner was a video of some sort, until she realized it was a snake inside the mechanism.

"When I was done filling up my car, I went in to show the attendant," Malkames told WDAF-TV. "Asked jokingly if they were trying to prank me! Showed them the video and they were shocked!"

The gas station said an employee disassembled the screen the next day and freed the snake, which appeared much smaller in person.

"I suppose the Plexiglas magnified it," Malkames told KCTV.