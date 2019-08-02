Company offering $5,000 spending money for 'Shopping Specialist'

Savings website RetailMeNot is offering $5,000 in spending money for a "Shopping Specialist" to test out coupon codes and cash back offers. Photo courtesy of RetailMeNot.com

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A savings-finding website is offering $5,000 in spending money to a "Shopping Specialist" charged with testing out coupon codes and cash back offers.

RetailMeNot.com said the Shopping Specialist will be given $5,000 to spend over the course of a week at various retailers -- plus funds for one meal a day -- in order to test out coupon codes, cash back offers and promo codes both online and in stores.

The chosen applicant will be required to shop at a mix of at least five outlets a day, and all shopping experiences must be well-documented.

Applications are being accepted through Aug. 9.