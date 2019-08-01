Oscar Meyer unveiled the Ice Dog Sandwich, an ice cream sandwich featuring bits of candied hot dog meat and mustard flavored ice cream. Image courtesy of Oscar Meyer

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Meat purveyor Oscar Meyer is branching out into the dessert game with its latest product -- ice cream sandwiches with bits of real hot dog.

Oscar Meyer announced ahead of Friday's National Ice Cream Sandwich Day that it partnered with New York ice cream company il laboratorio del gelato to create the Ice Dog Sandwich, an ice cream sandwich inspired by hot dogs.

The sandwich, which features cookies as "buns," contains bits of candied hot dog meat and spicy mustard ice cream.

The company said its Wienermobile will drive around Manhattan during the week of Aug. 12 to distribute free samples of the unusual dessert.

The announcement comes on the heels of condiment company French's creating a mustard flavored ice cream that it said will be available in select cities during the summer.