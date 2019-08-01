Man wins $1 million lottery jackpot on 10th wedding anniversary

A Missouri man who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket on his 10th wedding anniversary uncovered a $1 million top prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A Missouri couple's 10th wedding anniversary turned out to be their lucky day when a scratch-off lottery ticket revealed a $1 million prize.

Jerry Armer of Salem told Missouri Lottery officials he stopped at Phil-Mart in Salem on his 10th wedding anniversary and decided to buy a Missouri Lottery 50X The Cash Scratchers ticket.

Armer said he was in shocked disbelief when he scratched off a $1 million top prize.

"I didn't believe it at first," Armer said. "I had to take it back into the store and scan it there."

Armer's wife said she was equally skeptical when he called her with the news.

"I thought he was just calling me to wish me a happy anniversary! I didn't believe him either. He had to send me a picture of it. When I got off the phone, I just screamed to my son that we'd won!" she said.

The couple said they are still processing their good fortune.

"I still can't believe it," Armer said. "This was my first big win."