July 31 (UPI) -- A passenger aboard a California charter boat captured video of a mako shark flipping through the air to free itself from a hook.

Reagan Snyder, 14, who was on a Seaforth Sportsfishing charter boat off the San Diego coast with her family, captured video when the ship's crew hooked a mako shark.

The video shows the shark jumping and flipping through the air until it was able to free itself from the hook.

Snyder's family said the shark was on the hook for two to three minutes before it was able to free itself.