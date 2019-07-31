July 31 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in North Carolina said an emu that has been on the loose for about five weeks resurfaced for a series of sightings and jumped onto the hood of a car.

Orange County Animal Control said the large flightless bird, dubbed Eno, was spotted Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the Hillsborough area.

Officials said Eno caused a scene Sunday when the animal jumped onto the hood of a car traveling on Highway 86. The emu was gone before the North Carolina State Highway Patrol arrived on the scene.

The emu has been repeatedly spotted running loose through Orange and Chatham counties. Authorities said they have yet to determine where the emu originated and they do not know how long it has been on the loose, but the first reported sightings were in late June.