July 31 (UPI) -- A dust devil in West Virginia became a "coal-nado" when it swept near a surface mine and swirled coal dust through the air.

A video of the Monday phenomenon in Elkhorn shows the whirlwind picking up dust from a coal stockpile that had just been cleaned up from the surface mine.

Witnesses said dust devils are common in the area, but Monday's whirlwind was much larger than usual.

The witnessess said the dust devil was also unusually loud.