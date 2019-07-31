Birthday numbers prove lucky for lottery player on her birthday

A Georgia woman said she used her husband's and mother's birthdays to win a $100,000 lottery jackpot on her own birthday. Photo courtesy of the Georgia Lottery

July 31 (UPI) -- Birthdays proved to be especially lucky when a combination of birthday-related numbers won a player a $100,000 lottery jackpot on her own birthday.

The Georgia Lottery said the winner, identified as Joyce W., 61, had an extra special birthday surprise when she won $100,000 from the July 27 Powerball drawing.

"We are always excited for our winners, and this is an especially fun win with it coinciding with Joyce's birthday," Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin said.

Joyce matched four of the five numbers in the drawing, 1-19-31-48-61, as well as the Powerball number, 6.

She said her numbers represented her mother's and husband's birthdays, plus the number 61, the age she turned this month.

"I played the age I turned and the birth dates of my mother and husband," the winner said. "My mother is deceased, but she loved the Lottery and was an avid player."

Joyce said she plans to use her winnings to renovate the home she recently bought with her husband.