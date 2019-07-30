July 30 (UPI) -- Just when you thought it was safe to go back onto basic cable, Shark Week returns this week to the Discovery Channel.

In honor of Discovery's celebration of all things shark, here are some of the oddest and most surprising shark encounters to make the news in the first half of 2019.

The not-so-sneaky thief

Doug Nelson, who fishing with his son and others aboard a Massachusetts boat earlier this month, captured video of the moment a giant shark jumped out of the water to steal a fish from the end of a boy's line.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, which tweeted the footage, confirmed the predator in the video was a great white shark.

The menu-browser

The month of July started with a strange incident at Florida's Daytona Beach, where numerous shark sightings were reported on the first of the month.

A drone flying over the beach captured video of sharks weaving between swimmers and coming within a few feet of the humans, but no attacks were reported.

The plan-ruiner

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office had their plans for an open water training exercise ruined in June when a gigantic great white shark was spotted swimming beneath their helicopter. The sheriff's office said deputies had been conducting an exercise in nearly the same exact spot just one day earlier.

"The white shark was estimated to be about 13-15 feet long, definitely making it the 'Daddy Shark doo doo doo doo doo dood,'" the sheriff's office said.

The odd couple

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office in Florida said deputies responding to an unusual report in late May made a strange discovery -- an alligator and a shark in the same creek.

The sheriff's office assured residents that Lake Forest Creek "isn't shark-infested," the ocean predator had apparently been caught in a different body of water and dumped into the creek.

The most #Florida call of the week: #shark and #gator in the same creek. Never a dull moment. Don't worry - Lake Forest Creek (off East University Avenue) isn't shark-infested...this 5 1/2 footer was caught elsewhere and dumped. Deputies responded - just in case. pic.twitter.com/xpCXV9tCNq— Alachua Co. Sheriff (@AlachuaSheriff) May 20, 2019

The sweet smoocher

A video recorded by scuba diver Steve Woods shows marine scientist Kevin Schmidt coming face to face with a large blue shark off the coast of Cape Town, South Africa.

The shark shows interest in Schmidt's googles and gives them a nibble, leading Woods to joke the shark had given the scientist a "kiss." The divers said the shark's behavior was not aggressive and Schmidt was never in any danger from the friendly shark.