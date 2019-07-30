July 30 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Italy came to the rescue of a hedgehog that became stuck while apparently trying to squeeze under a wall in a Milan courtyard.

The Vigili del Fuoco, Italy's national fire service, shared video of a crew that was called to the Milan courtyard to free the hedgehog, which was trapped under the bricks.

The video shows a crew member gently extracting the hedgehog from under the wall and giving it some water.

Firefighters said the animal was released after being examined by a veterinarian.